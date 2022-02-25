$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-587-5041
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8291598
- Stock #: 9014
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6223903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.