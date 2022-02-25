Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

32,809 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

LT AWD

LT AWD

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,809KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291598
  • Stock #: 9014
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6223903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
remote start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
am/fm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
MP3
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
USB Input

