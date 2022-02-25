2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8291598

8291598 Stock #: 9014

9014 VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6223903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,809 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Driver's Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features MP3 Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre USB Input

