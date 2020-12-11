2020 Chevrolet Silverado

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Allison Transmission

Additional Features short box Duramax Diesel Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECT Front recovery hooks USB Ports *Former Rental Vehicle* *Pre-Owned* Teen Driver mode Rear seat reminder 4G LTE Wi-Fi Side Bed Steps

