2020 Chevrolet Silverado

28,710 KM

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

2500HD LT 4x4 Crew Cab Diesel

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,710KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6356729
  • Stock #: 9012
  • VIN: 1GC1YNEY3LF254652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 28,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. *Pre-Owned/Former Rental*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Allison Transmission
short box
Duramax Diesel
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECT
Front recovery hooks
USB Ports
*Former Rental Vehicle*
*Pre-Owned*
Teen Driver mode
Rear seat reminder
4G LTE Wi-Fi
Side Bed Steps

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

