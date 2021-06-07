Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

24,648 KM

Details

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

3500HD DENALI DUALLY DURAMAX DIESEL CREW CAB 4X4

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

3500HD DENALI DUALLY DURAMAX DIESEL CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,648KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7269809
  • Stock #: 9016
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY3LF259818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgendy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. Pre-Owned*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Box liner
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Tow Haul
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
REAR HEATED SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Premium Sound System
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Allison Transmission
Tonneau Cover
BACK UP SENSORS
Driver Information Centre
Lane Departure Warning
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exhaust Brake
Electric parking brake
Home Link Garage Door Opener
Power Extending Mirrors
Safety Alert Seat
*Pre-Owned*
Blind Spot Indicator
LaneSense Indicator
U-Connect Media Hub
Selec-Terrain Switch
Park Sense Assist
Wireless Charging System
HUD-Heads Up Display
Bose Sound Sytem
Rear Side Steps
Power Release Tailgate
Multi-Pro Tailgate w/Step
In-Cab Power Outlet
Exterior Cargo Lamps
Drive Mode Control
Built In Centre Console Safe

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

