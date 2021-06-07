2020 GMC Sierra 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 6 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7269809

7269809 Stock #: 9016

9016 VIN: 1GT49WEY3LF259818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgendy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,648 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power rear sliding window Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Trailer Hitch Box liner Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Tow Haul Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS Driver's Memory Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Allison Transmission Additional Features Tonneau Cover BACK UP SENSORS Driver Information Centre Lane Departure Warning TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exhaust Brake Electric parking brake Home Link Garage Door Opener Power Extending Mirrors Safety Alert Seat *Pre-Owned* Blind Spot Indicator LaneSense Indicator U-Connect Media Hub Selec-Terrain Switch Park Sense Assist Wireless Charging System HUD-Heads Up Display Bose Sound Sytem Rear Side Steps Power Release Tailgate Multi-Pro Tailgate w/Step In-Cab Power Outlet Exterior Cargo Lamps Drive Mode Control Built In Centre Console Safe

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.