2020 GMC Sierra

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Trailer Hitch Box liner Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Haul Seating Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Cloth Interior 6.6L Driver Information Centre TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL *Pre-Owned* Wi-Fi Hot Spot Selec-Terrain Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.