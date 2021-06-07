Menu
2020 Honda Gold Wing

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

1800 Touring Motor Trike

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7269800
  • Stock #: 9004
  • VIN: JH2SC685XHK500094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. *NEW-DEMO Bike*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Painted Running Boards
am/fm
GPS Navigation
Balance of Factory Warranty
Heated Grips
Upgraded alloy wheels
Independent suspension
On Board Air Compressor
Custom 2-Tone Paint
Adjustable Windshield
*NEW-DEMO*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

