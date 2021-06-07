2020 Honda Gold Wing

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7269800

7269800 Stock #: 9004

9004 VIN: JH2SC685XHK500094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Trike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Passengers 2

Mileage 1,000 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Painted Running Boards Media / Nav / Comm am/fm GPS Navigation Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Heated Grips Upgraded alloy wheels Independent suspension On Board Air Compressor Custom 2-Tone Paint Adjustable Windshield *NEW-DEMO*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.