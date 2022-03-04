Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

13,446 KM

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2500HD 4X4 CREW CAB DURAMAX DIESEL WORK TRUCK

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,446KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8470929
  • Stock #: 9001
  • VIN: 1GC4YLEY3MF275360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. **PRE-OWNED**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Box liner
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
am/fm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tow Haul
Parking Distance Control
Driver Information Centre
Vinyl Flooring
USB Input
*Pre-Owned*

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

