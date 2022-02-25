2021 GMC Sierra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 1 4 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8291595

8291595 Stock #: 9009

9009 VIN: 1GTU9BED8MZ295543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 12,140 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Driver's Seat Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Mud Flaps Running Boards Trailer Hitch Box liner Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Haul Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Comfort Dual Climate Controls Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features MP3 Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre USB Input *Pre-Owned* 4G LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.