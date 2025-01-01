$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
FULL FINANCING! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,109 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Kia Forte – $13,995
This 2021 Kia Forte is a sharp, fuel-efficient sedan that combines sporty styling with modern features and everyday practicality. Finished in black with matching black rims and a clean, smoke-free interior, it’s in excellent condition inside and out with no accidents reported and a clean history.
It’s a great choice for daily commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for comfort, safety, and great value.
Key Features Include:
Front-Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Blind Spot Warning
Automatic High Beams
Cruise Control
Multiple Drive Modes
Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth
USB, Auxiliary, and Dual 12V Power Ports
Touchscreen Media Player & Radio
This vehicle runs and drives great and will be sold safety certified, ensuring it's ready for the road on day one. A comprehensive extended warranty is also available, giving you protection and peace of mind for the long term.
Financing is fully available with flexible options to suit your needs. Whether you have excellent credit, are rebuilding, or are a first-time buyer, we work with a range of lenders to get you approved quickly and easily. In many cases, you can drive away the same day.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a well-equipped, reliable, and stylish sedan at an unbeatable price—with financing and warranty options that make it even easier to drive away with confidence.
Vehicle Features
519-587-5041