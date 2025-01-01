Menu
<p data-start=178 data-end=275><strong data-start=178 data-end=206>2021 Kia Forte – $13,995</strong><br data-start=206 data-end=209 /><strong data-start=209 data-end=221>Location</strong>: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis<br data-start=247 data-end=250 /><strong data-start=250 data-end=261>Contact</strong>: 905-971-5041</p><p data-start=277 data-end=586>This 2021 Kia Forte is a sharp, fuel-efficient sedan that combines sporty styling with modern features and everyday practicality. Finished in black with matching black rims and a clean, smoke-free interior, it’s in <strong data-start=492 data-end=530>excellent condition inside and out</strong> with <strong data-start=536 data-end=561>no accidents reported</strong> and a <strong data-start=568 data-end=585>clean history</strong>.</p><p data-start=588 data-end=704>It’s a great choice for daily commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for comfort, safety, and great value.</p><p data-start=706 data-end=733><strong data-start=706 data-end=730>Key Features Include</strong>:</p><ul data-start=734 data-end=974><li data-start=734 data-end=755><p data-start=736 data-end=755>Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=772><p data-start=758 data-end=772>Heated Seats</p></li><li data-start=773 data-end=795><p data-start=775 data-end=795>Blind Spot Warning</p></li><li data-start=796 data-end=820><p data-start=798 data-end=820>Automatic High Beams</p></li><li data-start=821 data-end=839><p data-start=823 data-end=839>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=840 data-end=864><p data-start=842 data-end=864>Multiple Drive Modes</p></li><li data-start=865 data-end=894><p data-start=867 data-end=894>Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth</p></li><li data-start=895 data-end=939><p data-start=897 data-end=939>USB, Auxiliary, and Dual 12V Power Ports</p></li><li data-start=940 data-end=974><p data-start=942 data-end=974>Touchscreen Media Player & Radio</p></li></ul><p data-start=976 data-end=1214>This vehicle <strong data-start=989 data-end=1014>runs and drives great</strong> and will be <strong data-start=1027 data-end=1052>sold safety certified</strong>, ensuring its ready for the road on day one. A <strong data-start=1101 data-end=1154>comprehensive extended warranty is also available</strong>, giving you protection and peace of mind for the long term.</p><p data-start=1216 data-end=1488><strong data-start=1216 data-end=1248>Financing is fully available</strong> with flexible options to suit your needs. Whether you have excellent credit, are rebuilding, or are a first-time buyer, we work with a range of lenders to get you approved quickly and easily. In many cases, you can drive away the same day.</p><p data-start=1490 data-end=1582><strong data-start=1490 data-end=1508>Price: $13,995</strong><br data-start=1508 data-end=1511 /><strong data-start=1511 data-end=1527>Call or text</strong>: 905-971-5041<br data-start=1541 data-end=1544 /><strong data-start=1544 data-end=1556>Location</strong>: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis</p><p data-start=1584 data-end=1778>Don’t miss this opportunity to own a well-equipped, reliable, and stylish sedan at an unbeatable price—with financing and warranty options that make it even easier to drive away with confidence.</p>

2021 Kia Forte

129,109 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

FULL FINANCING! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!

12900725

2021 Kia Forte

FULL FINANCING! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,109KM
Good Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD1ME365068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
