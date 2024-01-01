Menu
This Ram Hybrid is a clean unit with loads of options.  Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group includes: media hub with 2 USB charging ports, second row in-floor storage bins, front heated seats, rear power sliding window, 7 full colour cluster display, 115V power outlet, 4-way drivers lumbar adjust, 8-way adjustable drivers seat, heated steering wheel, Google Android auto and much, much more!! Youve gotta see this one!

Len's Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

2021 RAM 1500

78,390 KM

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,390KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RRFFG9MN688911

  • Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black /Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 78,390 KM

This Ram Hybrid is a clean unit with loads of options.  Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group includes: media hub with 2 USB charging ports, second row in-floor storage bins, front heated seats, rear power sliding window, 7" full colour cluster display, 115V power outlet, 4-way driver's lumbar adjust, 8-way adjustable driver's seat, heated steering wheel, Google Android auto and much, much more!! You've gotta see this one!

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

HYBRID

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2021 RAM 1500