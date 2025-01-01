$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
FULLY FINANCEABLE, POWERTRAIN AVAILABLE, CARPLAY!
2022 GMC Terrain
FULLY FINANCEABLE, POWERTRAIN AVAILABLE, CARPLAY!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,643 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $24,995
Mileage: 92,643 km
Location: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis, ON
Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Warranty: Powertrain Warranty valid until June 2027 or 160,000 km
Carfax: Accident-Free | Clean | Carfax Report Available
Certification: Safety Certified
Financing: Available | All Credit Welcome
Keys: Comes with Two Sets of Keys
AWD with Selectable Terrain Modes
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
OnStar Services
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Heated Front Seats
Driver & Passenger Climate Control
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Warning Assist
Cruise Control
Push-Button Start
Remote Start via Key Fob
Auto Start/Stop Function
Power Driver Window
Push-to-Talk Voice Command
Spacious Interior with Middle & Glove Compartment Storage
Excellent Condition – Inside and Out
Fully Safety Certified
Balance of GM Powertrain Warranty
Accident-Free, Verified by Carfax
Well-Maintained and Clean
Great AWD Performance with Multiple Terrain Modes
Modern Tech & Comfort Features
Fully Financeable – Ask About Our Plans!
Visit or Contact Us:
Location: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis, ON
Contact for More Info or to Schedule a Test Drive
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lens Automotive
Lens Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-587-5041