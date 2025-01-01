Menu
<h2 data-start=215 data-end=284><strong data-start=218 data-end=284>2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD – Accident-Free | Certified | $24,995</strong></h2><p data-start=286 data-end=698><strong data-start=286 data-end=295>Price</strong>: $24,995<br data-start=304 data-end=307 /><strong data-start=307 data-end=318>Mileage</strong>: 92,643 km<br data-start=329 data-end=332 /><strong data-start=332 data-end=344>Location</strong>: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis, ON<br data-start=374 data-end=377 /><strong data-start=377 data-end=391>Drive Type</strong>: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=414 data-end=417 /><strong data-start=417 data-end=429>Warranty</strong>: Powertrain Warranty valid until <strong data-start=463 data-end=476>June 2027</strong> or <strong data-start=480 data-end=494>160,000 km</strong><br data-start=494 data-end=497 /><strong data-start=497 data-end=507>Carfax</strong>: <strong data-start=509 data-end=560>Accident-Free | Clean | Carfax Report Available</strong><br data-start=560 data-end=563 data-is-only-node= /><strong data-start=563 data-end=580>Certification</strong>: <strong data-start=582 data-end=602>Safety Certified</strong><br data-start=602 data-end=605 /><strong data-start=605 data-end=618>Financing</strong>: <strong data-start=620 data-end=654>Available | All Credit Welcome</strong><br data-start=654 data-end=657 /><strong data-start=657 data-end=665>Keys</strong>: Comes with <strong data-start=678 data-end=698>Two Sets of Keys</strong></p><hr data-start=700 data-end=703 /><h3 data-start=705 data-end=739> <strong data-start=712 data-end=739>Key Features & Options:</strong></h3><ul data-start=741 data-end=1267><li data-start=741 data-end=780><p data-start=743 data-end=780><strong data-start=743 data-end=780>AWD with Selectable Terrain Modes</strong></p></li><li data-start=781 data-end=819><p data-start=783 data-end=819><strong data-start=783 data-end=800>Apple CarPlay</strong> & <strong data-start=803 data-end=819>Android Auto</strong></p></li><li data-start=820 data-end=843><p data-start=822 data-end=843><strong data-start=822 data-end=841>OnStar Services</strong></p></li><li data-start=844 data-end=874><p data-start=846 data-end=874><strong data-start=846 data-end=874>SiriusXM Satellite Radio</strong></p></li><li data-start=875 data-end=899><p data-start=877 data-end=899><strong data-start=877 data-end=899>Heated Front Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=900 data-end=940><p data-start=902 data-end=940><strong data-start=902 data-end=940>Driver & Passenger Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=941 data-end=963><p data-start=943 data-end=963><strong data-start=943 data-end=963>Lane Keep Assist</strong></p></li><li data-start=964 data-end=994><p data-start=966 data-end=994><strong data-start=966 data-end=994>Collision Warning Assist</strong></p></li><li data-start=995 data-end=1015><p data-start=997 data-end=1015><strong data-start=997 data-end=1015>Cruise Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1016 data-end=1039><p data-start=1018 data-end=1039><strong data-start=1018 data-end=1039>Push-Button Start</strong></p></li><li data-start=1040 data-end=1070><p data-start=1042 data-end=1070><strong data-start=1042 data-end=1070>Remote Start via Key Fob</strong></p></li><li data-start=1071 data-end=1101><p data-start=1073 data-end=1101><strong data-start=1073 data-end=1101>Auto Start/Stop Function</strong></p></li><li data-start=1102 data-end=1127><p data-start=1104 data-end=1127><strong data-start=1104 data-end=1127>Power Driver Window</strong></p></li><li data-start=1128 data-end=1160><p data-start=1130 data-end=1160><strong data-start=1130 data-end=1160>Push-to-Talk Voice Command</strong></p></li><li data-start=1161 data-end=1224><p data-start=1163 data-end=1224><strong data-start=1163 data-end=1224>Spacious Interior with Middle & Glove Compartment Storage</strong></p></li><li data-start=1225 data-end=1267><p data-start=1227 data-end=1267><strong data-start=1227 data-end=1267>Excellent Condition – Inside and Out</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1269 data-end=1272 /><h3 data-start=1274 data-end=1305> <strong data-start=1280 data-end=1305>Why Buy This Vehicle?</strong></h3><ul data-start=1307 data-end=1587><li data-start=1307 data-end=1335><p data-start=1309 data-end=1335><strong data-start=1309 data-end=1335>Fully Safety Certified</strong></p></li><li data-start=1336 data-end=1375><p data-start=1338 data-end=1375><strong data-start=1338 data-end=1375>Balance of GM Powertrain Warranty</strong></p></li><li data-start=1376 data-end=1415><p data-start=1378 data-end=1415><strong data-start=1378 data-end=1415>Accident-Free, Verified by Carfax</strong></p></li><li data-start=1416 data-end=1447><p data-start=1418 data-end=1447><strong data-start=1418 data-end=1447>Well-Maintained and Clean</strong></p></li><li data-start=1448 data-end=1503><p data-start=1450 data-end=1503><strong data-start=1450 data-end=1503>Great AWD Performance with Multiple Terrain Modes</strong></p></li><li data-start=1504 data-end=1540><p data-start=1506 data-end=1540><strong data-start=1506 data-end=1540>Modern Tech & Comfort Features</strong></p></li><li data-start=1541 data-end=1587><p data-start=1543 data-end=1587><strong data-start=1543 data-end=1587>Fully Financeable – Ask About Our Plans!</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1589 data-end=1592 /><p data-start=1594 data-end=1722> <strong data-start=1597 data-end=1620>Visit or Contact Us</strong>:<br data-start=1621 data-end=1624 /><strong data-start=1624 data-end=1636>Location</strong>: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis, ON<br data-start=1666 data-end=1669 /><strong data-start=1669 data-end=1722>Contact for More Info or to Schedule a Test Drive</strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

