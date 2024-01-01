2023 Rewaco PUR3 GT

$63,000+ tax & licensing
Trike
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 9000
- Mileage 5,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Rewaco PUR3 GT Touring in White with Matt Black trim and racing stripes provides the ultimate in comfort and stability. This low kms beauty is loaded with all the bells and whistles including rear view camera, reversing warning system, heated seats, roadster bar with neck pad, ABS system, tilting driver's seat, power shifter on handlebar, comfort bucket seat, stainless steel "QuickChange" pedal adjustment, cruise control, spoiler, glove compartment, sound system and so much more. A ride like no other!!
Rewaco is an innovative company that specializes in the production of 'Factory Built Trikes' founded in 1990 Germany. The German based manufacturer has designed and built innovative trikes for the last 30 years. These trikes have modernized and improved the trike industry by challenging its design, engineering, and ultimate performance. By bringing Rewaco trikes to Canada, it has elevated and pushed the Rewaco brand even further. Our mission is to import and distribute these incredible trikes to all Canadian dealers, trike lovers and riders!
For more information on our Rewaco trikes like options, pricing and ordering, you can call our sales staff and we would be happy to assist you in any way we can. The price of this motorcycle is subject to HST and license fees.
Lens Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**
Lens Automotive
