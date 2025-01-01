$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ski-Doo XRX 800 E-TEC
BACKCOUNTRY X, Low KM'S
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Sold As Is
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 9000
- Mileage 250 KM
Vehicle Description
Located in Jarvis, ON | Call/Text: 905-971-5041
Photos Coming Soon!
Ready to conquer the trails and deep snow? This 2023 Ski-Doo Backcountry X E-TEC is in immaculate condition with just 250 kms – barely broken in! Whether you're a trailblazer or backcountry adventurer, this sled delivers unmatched power, control, and comfort.Features & Highlights:
Rotax 850 E-TEC engine – Legendary performance and efficiency
Riser bars & mountain strap – Optimized for stand-up riding
REV Gen4 platform – Ultra-responsive handling
Track in Excellent Condition – Barely used, ready for snow
KYB Pro shocks – Smooth, aggressive ride
Electric start & reverse – Convenience built-in
Adjustable ski stance – Customize your control
This machine has seen light use only, never abused, stored indoors, and is ready to ride without any extra investment.Location:
2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON
Call or text 905-971-5041 to book a viewing or ask questions.
Don’t wait – low-KM sleds in this shape don’t last long!
Photos coming soon – but trust us, it’s clean and sharp!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
