2023 Ski-Doo XRX 800 E-TEC

2023 Ski-Doo Backcountry X E-TEC – Like New – Only 250 KMS! 

 Located in Jarvis, ON | Call/Text: 905-971-5041
 Photos Coming Soon!


Ready to conquer the trails and deep snow? This 2023 Ski-Doo Backcountry X E-TEC is in immaculate condition with just 250 kms – barely broken in! Whether youre a trailblazer or backcountry adventurer, this sled delivers unmatched power, control, and comfort.

 Features & Highlights:

Rotax 850 E-TEC engine – Legendary performance and efficiency

Riser bars & mountain strap – Optimized for stand-up riding

REV Gen4 platform – Ultra-responsive handling

Track in Excellent Condition – Barely used, ready for snow

KYB Pro shocks – Smooth, aggressive ride

Electric start & reverse – Convenience built-in

Adjustable ski stance – Customize your control

This machine has seen light use only, never abused, stored indoors, and is ready to ride without any extra investment.


 Location:

2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON

 Call or text 905-971-5041 to book a viewing or ask questions.
 Don't wait – low-KM sleds in this shape don't last long!

 Photos coming soon – but trust us, it's clean and sharp!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

