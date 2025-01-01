Menu
<h3 data-start=171 data-end=254><strong data-start=175 data-end=254>4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – Clean, Low KM, Still Under Factory Warranty</strong></h3><p data-start=256 data-end=512>Looking for a dependable, nearly new pickup? This <strong data-start=306 data-end=351>2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab</strong> is in excellent condition and ready to work. Previously a daily rental, this truck is clean, well-maintained, and comes with only <strong data-start=482 data-end=495>23,095 km</strong> on the odometer.</p><hr data-start=514 data-end=517 /><h3 data-start=519 data-end=547>🔧 <strong data-start=526 data-end=547>Vehicle Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=548 data-end=902><li data-start=548 data-end=568><p data-start=550 data-end=568>Rear-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=569 data-end=603><p data-start=571 data-end=603>Regular Cab with Bench Seating</p></li><li data-start=604 data-end=630><p data-start=606 data-end=630>Key Start & Push Start</p></li><li data-start=631 data-end=651><p data-start=633 data-end=651>Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=652 data-end=682><p data-start=654 data-end=682>Power Windows & Door Locks</p></li><li data-start=683 data-end=701><p data-start=685 data-end=701>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=702 data-end=717><p data-start=704 data-end=717>AM/FM Radio</p></li><li data-start=718 data-end=744><p data-start=720 data-end=744>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li data-start=745 data-end=755><p data-start=747 data-end=755>OnStar</p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=774><p data-start=758 data-end=774>GPS Navigation</p></li><li data-start=775 data-end=792><p data-start=777 data-end=792>Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li data-start=793 data-end=819><p data-start=795 data-end=819>Lane Departure Warning</p></li><li data-start=820 data-end=843><p data-start=822 data-end=843>Lane Keeping Assist</p></li><li data-start=844 data-end=873><p data-start=846 data-end=873>Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li data-start=874 data-end=887><p data-start=876 data-end=887>Tow Hooks</p></li><li data-start=888 data-end=902><p data-start=890 data-end=902>Power Outlet</p></li></ul><hr data-start=904 data-end=907 /><h3 data-start=909 data-end=937>🛡️ <strong data-start=917 data-end=937>Additional Info:</strong></h3><ul data-start=938 data-end=1075><li data-start=938 data-end=973><p data-start=940 data-end=973><strong data-start=940 data-end=971>Balance of Factory Warranty</strong></p></li><li data-start=974 data-end=1009><p data-start=976 data-end=1009><strong data-start=976 data-end=1007>Clean Carfax – No Accidents</strong></p></li><li data-start=1010 data-end=1041><p data-start=1012 data-end=1041><strong data-start=1012 data-end=1039>Carfax Report Available</strong></p></li><li data-start=1042 data-end=1075><p data-start=1044 data-end=1075><strong data-start=1044 data-end=1075>Financing Options Available</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1077 data-end=1080 /><p data-start=1082 data-end=1167>📍 <strong data-start=1085 data-end=1100>Offered by:</strong><br data-start=1100 data-end=1103 /><strong data-start=1103 data-end=1136>Lens Automotive & Performance</strong><br data-start=1136 data-end=1139 /><strong data-start=1139 data-end=1167>2002 Main St. N., Jarvis</strong></p><p data-start=1169 data-end=1202>📞 <strong data-start=1172 data-end=1202>Call or Text: 519-587-5041</strong></p><p data-start=1204 data-end=1356>This is a well-equipped, low-KM truck thats ready to go. Whether youre after a reliable work truck or your next daily driver, this Silverado delivers.</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

23,905 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

FULLY FINANCEABLE! WARRANTY AVAB!, APPLY CARPLAY!

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

FULLY FINANCEABLE! WARRANTY AVAB!, APPLY CARPLAY!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,905KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAEDXRG377335

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 23,905 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Split Bench Seat

Power Outlet

Financing Available
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041

