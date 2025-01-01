$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 23,905 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable, nearly new pickup? This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab is in excellent condition and ready to work. Previously a daily rental, this truck is clean, well-maintained, and comes with only 23,095 km on the odometer.🔧 Vehicle Features:
Rear-Wheel Drive
Regular Cab with Bench Seating
Key Start & Push Start
Air Conditioning
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth Connectivity
OnStar
GPS Navigation
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward Collision Warning
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Balance of Factory Warranty
Clean Carfax – No Accidents
Carfax Report Available
Financing Options Available
📍 Offered by:
Lens Automotive & Performance
2002 Main St. N., Jarvis
📞 Call or Text: 519-587-5041
This is a well-equipped, low-KM truck that's ready to go. Whether you're after a reliable work truck or your next daily driver, this Silverado delivers.
