2024 GMC Sierra 3500
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $109,995 CAD
Mileage: 13,679 km
Location: Maple, Ontario
Condition: Excellent – Like New
Ownership: Single Owner
Carfax: Clean
Service Records: Available
Financing: Available
Engine: 6.6L V8 Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine delivering 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 10-speed Allison automatic transmission.
Drivetrain: 4WD for enhanced traction and stability.
Towing Capacity: Up to 31,800 lbs with fifth-wheel/gooseneck configuration.
Payload Capacity: Up to 7,290 lbs in the regular cab, long bed, RWD dually gasoline variant.
Paint: White Frost Tricoat exterior finish, providing a sleek and modern appearance.
Wheels: 20" Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum wheels with Bright Chrome Accents.
Tailgate: MultiPro Tailgate offering six unique functions for enhanced versatility.
Lighting: LED headlamps and taillamps for improved visibility.
Dual Rear Wheels: Enhanced stability and towing capacity.
Seating: Premium black leather interior with seating for up to five passengers.
Front Seats: Heated and ventilated front seats for optimal comfort.
Rear Seats: Heated rear seats ensuring comfort for all passengers.
Steering Wheel: Heated steering wheel for added convenience.
Head-Up Display: Optional feature for enhanced driver information visibility.
Infotainment System: 13.4" diagonal center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Camera Views: Up to 14 available camera views for comprehensive visibility.
Driver Assistance: Equipped with GMC Pro Safety, including features like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.
Connectivity: Wi-Fi hotspot capability and multiple USB ports for seamless connectivity.
Remote Start: Standard remote engine start for added convenience.
Rear Wheel Well Liners: Recently added brand-new rear wheel well liners to protect the bed and enhance the vehicle's appearance.
Condition: No damages or dents; the vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition.
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact:
Phone: [905 - 971 - 5041]
Email: [lens@lensauto.ca]
Location: Jarvis, Ontario, Canada
This 2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali offers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and utility. With its low mileage and exceptional condition, it's ready to provide many more miles of driving pleasure.
519-587-5041