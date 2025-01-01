2024 GMC Sierra 3500

Menu
<h2 data-start=166 data-end=233>2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali – White Frost Tricoat</h2><p data-start=235 data-end=717><strong data-start=235 data-end=245>Price:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>$109,995 CAD</span><br data-start=283 data-end=286 /><strong data-start=286 data-end=298>Mileage:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>13,679 km</span><br data-start=336 data-end=339 /><strong data-start=339 data-end=352>Location:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Maple, Ontario</span><br data-start=390 data-end=393 /><strong data-start=393 data-end=407>Condition:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Excellent – Like New</span><br data-start=447 data-end=450 /><strong data-start=450 data-end=464>Ownership:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Single Owner</span><br data-start=504 data-end=507 /><strong data-start=507 data-end=518>Carfax:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Clean</span><br data-start=558 data-end=561 /><strong data-start=561 data-end=581>Service Records:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Available</span><br data-start=621 data-end=624 /><strong data-start=624 data-end=638>Financing:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Available</span></p><hr data-start=719 data-end=722 /><h3 data-start=724 data-end=751> Engine & Performance</h3><ul data-start=753 data-end=1130><li data-start=753 data-end=806><p data-start=755 data-end=806><strong data-start=755 data-end=766>Engine:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>6.6L V8 Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine delivering 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque.</span></p></li><li data-start=807 data-end=866><p data-start=809 data-end=866><strong data-start=809 data-end=826>Transmission:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>10-speed Allison automatic transmission.</span></p></li><li data-start=867 data-end=924><p data-start=869 data-end=924><strong data-start=869 data-end=884>Drivetrain:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>4WD for enhanced traction and stability.</span></p></li><li data-start=925 data-end=987><p data-start=927 data-end=987><strong data-start=927 data-end=947>Towing Capacity:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 31,800 lbs with fifth-wheel/gooseneck configuration.</span></p></li><li data-start=988 data-end=1130><p data-start=990 data-end=1130><strong data-start=990 data-end=1011>Payload Capacity:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 7,290 lbs in the regular cab, long bed, RWD dually gasoline variant.</span> </p></li></ul><hr data-start=1132 data-end=1135 /><h3 data-start=1137 data-end=1161> Exterior & Design</h3><ul data-start=1163 data-end=1484><li data-start=1163 data-end=1215><p data-start=1165 data-end=1215><strong data-start=1165 data-end=1175>Paint:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>White Frost Tricoat exterior finish, providing a sleek and modern appearance.</span></p></li><li data-start=1216 data-end=1269><p data-start=1218 data-end=1269><strong data-start=1218 data-end=1229>Wheels:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>20 Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum wheels with Bright Chrome Accents.</span></p></li><li data-start=1270 data-end=1325><p data-start=1272 data-end=1325><strong data-start=1272 data-end=1285>Tailgate:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>MultiPro Tailgate offering six unique functions for enhanced versatility.</span></p></li><li data-start=1326 data-end=1381><p data-start=1328 data-end=1381><strong data-start=1328 data-end=1341>Lighting:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>LED headlamps and taillamps for improved visibility.</span></p></li><li data-start=1382 data-end=1484><p data-start=1384 data-end=1484><strong data-start=1384 data-end=1405>Dual Rear Wheels:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Enhanced stability and towing capacity.</span></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1486 data-end=1489 /><h3 data-start=1491 data-end=1516> Interior & Comfort</h3><ul data-start=1518 data-end=1960><li data-start=1518 data-end=1572><p data-start=1520 data-end=1572><strong data-start=1520 data-end=1532>Seating:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Premium black leather interior with seating for up to five passengers.</span></p></li><li data-start=1573 data-end=1631><p data-start=1575 data-end=1631><strong data-start=1575 data-end=1591>Front Seats:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Heated and ventilated front seats for optimal comfort.</span></p></li><li data-start=1632 data-end=1689><p data-start=1634 data-end=1689><strong data-start=1634 data-end=1649>Rear Seats:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Heated rear seats ensuring comfort for all passengers.</span></p></li><li data-start=1690 data-end=1751><p data-start=1692 data-end=1751><strong data-start=1692 data-end=1711>Steering Wheel:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Heated steering wheel for added convenience.</span></p></li><li data-start=1752 data-end=1814><p data-start=1754 data-end=1814><strong data-start=1754 data-end=1774>Head-Up Display:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Optional feature for enhanced driver information visibility.</span></p></li><li data-start=1815 data-end=1960><p data-start=1817 data-end=1960><strong data-start=1817 data-end=1841>Infotainment System:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>13.4 diagonal center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.</span></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1962 data-end=1965 /><h3 data-start=1967 data-end=1993> Technology & Safety</h3><ul data-start=1995 data-end=2278><li data-start=1995 data-end=2054><p data-start=1997 data-end=2054><strong data-start=1997 data-end=2014>Camera Views:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 14 available camera views for comprehensive visibility.</span></p></li><li data-start=2055 data-end=2119><p data-start=2057 data-end=2119><strong data-start=2057 data-end=2079>Driver Assistance:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Equipped with GMC Pro Safety, including features like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.</span></p></li><li data-start=2120 data-end=2179><p data-start=2122 data-end=2179><strong data-start=2122 data-end=2139>Connectivity:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Wi-Fi hotspot capability and multiple USB ports for seamless connectivity.</span></p></li><li data-start=2180 data-end=2278><p data-start=2182 data-end=2278><strong data-start=2182 data-end=2199>Remote Start:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Standard remote engine start for added convenience.</span></p></li></ul><hr data-start=2280 data-end=2283 /><h3 data-start=2285 data-end=2311> Additional Features</h3><ul data-start=2313 data-end=2478><li data-start=2313 data-end=2382><p data-start=2315 data-end=2382><strong data-start=2315 data-end=2342>Rear Wheel Well Liners:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Recently added brand-new rear wheel well liners to protect the bed and enhance the vehicles appearance.</span></p></li><li data-start=2383 data-end=2478><p data-start=2385 data-end=2478><strong data-start=2385 data-end=2399>Condition:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>No damages or dents; the vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition.</span></p></li></ul><hr data-start=2480 data-end=2483 /><p data-start=2485 data-end=2547>For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact:</p><p data-start=2485 data-end=2547><strong data-start=2573 data-end=2583>Phone:</strong> [905 - 971 - 5041]<br data-start=2603 data-end=2606 /><strong data-start=2606 data-end=2616>Email:</strong> [lens@lensauto.ca]<br data-start=2637 data-end=2640 /><strong data-start=2640 data-end=2653>Location:</strong> Jarvis, Ontario, Canada</p><hr data-start=2678 data-end=2681 /><p data-start=2683 data-end=2807><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>This 2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali offers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and utility.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>With its low mileage and exceptional condition, its ready to provide many more miles of driving pleasure.</span></p>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Recovery hooks, front, Chrome (plant installed.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Indicator-Seat Belt WARNING, Rear Seat (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Fog lamps, LED
Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features. NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Taillamps, Animated LED Signature Tail, Stop, turn and Reverse lamps
Grille, Signature Chrome Denali

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Wireless Charger
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
GMC Premium information Display- 13.4" diagonal Multicolour touch screen

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

