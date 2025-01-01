$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLT
2024 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,622 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 GMC Terrain SLT – AWD – Off-Road Mode – Excellent Condition
Location: 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON
Contact: 905-971-5041
Condition: Excellent – Being Sold Certified (Safety Included)
Warranty: Active up to 160,000 km or until 2028
This fully loaded 2024 GMC Terrain SLT All-Wheel Drive is a high-performing, stylish SUV that offers both rugged off-road capability and refined interior luxury. With off-road mode, dual climate control, and a full suite of comfort and tech features, this Terrain is designed to take on any journey in confidence and style.
Exterior Highlights:
All-Wheel Drive with Off-Road Mode
Fog Lights and LED Daytime Running Lamps
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary Spare Tire
Automatic Headlights
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Gray Exterior with Black Accents
Interior & Comfort:
Leather Bucket Seats – Heated
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Remote Trunk Release
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Technology & Features:
GPS Navigation System
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Bluetooth & USB Connectivity
Transmission with Dual Shift Mode
Cruise Control
Digital Instrument Cluster
Rearview Camera
Safety Features Include: Airbags, ABS, and Stability Control
Condition:
This vehicle is in excellent condition and is being sold safetied (certified). Still covered under the GMC factory warranty up to 160,000 km or until 2028, offering peace of mind for years to come.
Contact Information:
Call or text 905-971-5041 to schedule a viewing or test drive.
Vehicle is located at 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON.
519-587-5041