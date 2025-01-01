Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=205 data-end=476><strong data-start=205 data-end=273>2024 GMC Terrain SLT – AWD – Off-Road Mode – Excellent Condition</strong><br data-start=273 data-end=276 /><strong data-start=276 data-end=289>Location:</strong> 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON<br data-start=324 data-end=327 /><strong data-start=327 data-end=339>Contact:</strong> 905-971-5041<br data-start=352 data-end=355 /><strong data-start=355 data-end=369>Condition:</strong> Excellent – Being Sold Certified (Safety Included)<br data-start=420 data-end=423 /><strong data-start=423 data-end=436>Warranty:</strong> Active up to 160,000 km or until 2028</p><hr data-start=478 data-end=481 /><p data-start=483 data-end=810>This fully loaded <strong data-start=501 data-end=541>2024 GMC Terrain SLT All-Wheel Drive</strong> is a high-performing, stylish SUV that offers both rugged off-road capability and refined interior luxury. With off-road mode, dual climate control, and a full suite of comfort and tech features, this Terrain is designed to take on any journey in confidence and style.</p><hr data-start=812 data-end=815 /><p data-start=817 data-end=843><strong data-start=817 data-end=841>Exterior Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=844 data-end=1082><li data-start=844 data-end=882><p data-start=846 data-end=882>All-Wheel Drive with Off-Road Mode</p></li><li data-start=883 data-end=927><p data-start=885 data-end=927>Fog Lights and LED Daytime Running Lamps</p></li><li data-start=928 data-end=947><p data-start=930 data-end=947>Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li data-start=948 data-end=972><p data-start=950 data-end=972>Temporary Spare Tire</p></li><li data-start=973 data-end=997><p data-start=975 data-end=997>Automatic Headlights</p></li><li data-start=998 data-end=1027><p data-start=1000 data-end=1027>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1045><p data-start=1030 data-end=1045>Privacy Glass</p></li><li data-start=1046 data-end=1082><p data-start=1048 data-end=1082>Gray Exterior with Black Accents</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1084 data-end=1087 /><p data-start=1089 data-end=1114><strong data-start=1089 data-end=1112>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=1115 data-end=1331><li data-start=1115 data-end=1148><p data-start=1117 data-end=1148>Leather Bucket Seats – Heated</p></li><li data-start=1149 data-end=1174><p data-start=1151 data-end=1174>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=1175 data-end=1204><p data-start=1177 data-end=1204>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=1205 data-end=1228><p data-start=1207 data-end=1228>Remote Engine Start</p></li><li data-start=1229 data-end=1266><p data-start=1231 data-end=1266>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</p></li><li data-start=1267 data-end=1291><p data-start=1269 data-end=1291>Remote Trunk Release</p></li><li data-start=1292 data-end=1310><p data-start=1294 data-end=1310>Power Liftgate</p></li><li data-start=1311 data-end=1331><p data-start=1313 data-end=1331>Air Conditioning</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1333 data-end=1336 /><p data-start=1338 data-end=1366><strong data-start=1338 data-end=1364>Technology & Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1367 data-end=1630><li data-start=1367 data-end=1392><p data-start=1369 data-end=1392>GPS Navigation System</p></li><li data-start=1393 data-end=1424><p data-start=1395 data-end=1424>Apple CarPlay Compatibility</p></li><li data-start=1425 data-end=1457><p data-start=1427 data-end=1457>Bluetooth & USB Connectivity</p></li><li data-start=1458 data-end=1495><p data-start=1460 data-end=1495>Transmission with Dual Shift Mode</p></li><li data-start=1496 data-end=1514><p data-start=1498 data-end=1514>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=1515 data-end=1545><p data-start=1517 data-end=1545>Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li><li data-start=1546 data-end=1565><p data-start=1548 data-end=1565>Rearview Camera</p></li><li data-start=1566 data-end=1630><p data-start=1568 data-end=1630>Safety Features Include: Airbags, ABS, and Stability Control</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1632 data-end=1635 /><p data-start=1637 data-end=1867><strong data-start=1637 data-end=1651>Condition:</strong><br data-start=1651 data-end=1654 />This vehicle is in <strong data-start=1673 data-end=1696>excellent condition</strong> and is being sold <strong data-start=1715 data-end=1739>safetied (certified)</strong>. Still covered under the <strong data-start=1765 data-end=1789>GMC factory warranty</strong> up to <strong data-start=1796 data-end=1824>160,000 km or until 2028</strong>, offering peace of mind for years to come.</p><hr data-start=1869 data-end=1872 /><p data-start=1874 data-end=2031><strong data-start=1874 data-end=1898>Contact Information:</strong><br data-start=1898 data-end=1901 />Call or text <strong data-start=1914 data-end=1930>905-971-5041</strong> to schedule a viewing or test drive.<br data-start=1967 data-end=1970 />Vehicle is located at <strong data-start=1992 data-end=2030>2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON</strong>.</p>

2024 GMC Terrain

131,622 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12718332

2024 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,622KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALVEG5RL152827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,622 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 GMC Terrain SLT – AWD – Off-Road Mode – Excellent Condition
Location: 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON
Contact: 905-971-5041
Condition: Excellent – Being Sold Certified (Safety Included)
Warranty: Active up to 160,000 km or until 2028

This fully loaded 2024 GMC Terrain SLT All-Wheel Drive is a high-performing, stylish SUV that offers both rugged off-road capability and refined interior luxury. With off-road mode, dual climate control, and a full suite of comfort and tech features, this Terrain is designed to take on any journey in confidence and style.

Exterior Highlights:

  • All-Wheel Drive with Off-Road Mode

  • Fog Lights and LED Daytime Running Lamps

  • Aluminum Wheels

  • Temporary Spare Tire

  • Automatic Headlights

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Privacy Glass

  • Gray Exterior with Black Accents

Interior & Comfort:

  • Leather Bucket Seats – Heated

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Remote Engine Start

  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start

  • Remote Trunk Release

  • Power Liftgate

  • Air Conditioning

Technology & Features:

  • GPS Navigation System

  • Apple CarPlay Compatibility

  • Bluetooth & USB Connectivity

  • Transmission with Dual Shift Mode

  • Cruise Control

  • Digital Instrument Cluster

  • Rearview Camera

  • Safety Features Include: Airbags, ABS, and Stability Control

Condition:
This vehicle is in excellent condition and is being sold safetied (certified). Still covered under the GMC factory warranty up to 160,000 km or until 2028, offering peace of mind for years to come.

Contact Information:
Call or text 905-971-5041 to schedule a viewing or test drive.
Vehicle is located at 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus for sale in Jarvis, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 166,137 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Excellent Condition, Low KM'S, Fully Financeable! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Excellent Condition, Low KM'S, Fully Financeable! 15,546 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ski-Doo XRX 800 E-TEC BACKCOUNTRY X, Low KM'S for sale in Jarvis, ON
2023 Ski-Doo XRX 800 E-TEC BACKCOUNTRY X, Low KM'S 250 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2024 GMC Terrain