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2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT

Details Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14203412

2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT

Touring

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN W09RF2SH0RLR38956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9053
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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519-587-XXXX

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519-587-5041

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$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT