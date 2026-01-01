$69,995+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT
Touring
2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT
Touring
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1,608KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W09RF2SH5RLR38953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Trike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 9058
- Mileage 1,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Power Options
Power Trunk
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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$69,995
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Lens Automotive
519-587-5041
2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT