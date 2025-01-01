$66,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Rewaco RF1 GT
Trade Ins Accepted, Financing Available
2024 Rewaco RF1 GT
Trade Ins Accepted, Financing Available
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Trike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 9041
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike – Elevate Your Ride!
Brand New | 0 KMS | Fully Loaded
Introducing the 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike – the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and innovation. With its striking Deep Red colour, this is more than just a trike; it's a masterpiece built for those who crave the ultimate riding experience.
Key Features:
Cruise Control for effortless long rides.
ABS System for unbeatable safety and stability.
Heated Seats – stay comfortable no matter the weather.
Ample Storage for all your essentials.
Top-tier Sound System with Bluetooth and USB Stick connectivity – your music, your way.
The 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike is brand new, with zero kilometers – ready to turn heads wherever you go. Designed for both comfort and power, this is the perfect ride for those who demand the best in technology and style.
Flexible Financing & Leasing Options Available!
Ready to make the 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike yours today? We offer customized financing and leasing options, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of your dream trike.
No down payment? No problem! Our team will work with you to find a plan that fits your budget, so you can enjoy the ride without the stress.
Visit us today and take the first step towards owning the 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike – where luxury meets the road.
Don’t wait – make your dreams a reality with financing or leasing options tailored to you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lens Automotive
Lens Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-587-5041