<p style=text-align: center;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;> 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike – Elevate Your Ride! </span></strong></em></p><p> Brand New | <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>0 </span></strong></em></span>KMS | Fully Loaded </p><p>    Introducing the 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike – the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and innovation. With its striking Deep Red colour, this is more than just a trike; its a masterpiece built for those who crave the ultimate riding experience.</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;><em><strong>Key Features</strong></em></span>:</p><p> Cruise Control for effortless long rides.</p><p> ABS System for unbeatable safety and stability.</p><p> Heated Seats – stay comfortable no matter the weather.</p><p> Ample Storage for all your essentials.</p><p> Top-tier Sound System with Bluetooth and USB Stick connectivity – your music, your way.</p><p>The 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike is brand new, with zero kilometers – ready to turn heads wherever you go. Designed for both comfort and power, this is the perfect ride for those who demand the best in technology and style.</p><p> Flexible Financing & Leasing Options Available! </p><p>Ready to make the 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike yours today? We offer customized financing and leasing options, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of your dream trike.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>No down payment? No problem!</span></strong></em></span> Our team will work with you to find a plan that fits your budget, so you can enjoy the ride without the stress.</p><p> Visit us today and take the first step towards owning the 2024 Rewaco GT Touring Trike – where luxury meets the road.</p><p>Don’t wait – make your dreams a reality with financing or leasing options tailored to you!</p>

2024 Rewaco RF1 GT

6,000 KM

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Rewaco RF1 GT

Trade Ins Accepted, Financing Available

2024 Rewaco RF1 GT

Trade Ins Accepted, Financing Available

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W09RF2LH5RLR38952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9041
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Reversing Alarm
Keyless Operation Ignition
Coolant Temperature Display
Adaptive Chassis
Left & Right Air Scoops
Acoustic Turn Signal Warning System
Trip Odometer & Clock
LED Tailights Rear In Glass
Power Shifter On Handle Bars
Two Tone Horn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

