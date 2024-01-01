Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2005 Saturn Ion Quad Coupe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This low mileage sedan has just 39,909 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2005 Saturn Ion

39,909 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
2005 Saturn Ion

Quad Coupe MIDLEVEL, LOW KMS, AUTO

2005 Saturn Ion

Quad Coupe MIDLEVEL, LOW KMS, AUTO

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

39,909KM
Used
VIN 1G8AN12F05Z137255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 39,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2005 Saturn Ion Quad Coupe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This low mileage sedan has just 39,909 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-XXXX

613-592-9221

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2005 Saturn Ion