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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> New Arrival! This 2006 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage pickup has just 75,000 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

75,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2006 Chevrolet Colorado

- Low Mileage

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14528196

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,000KM
VIN 1GCCS148768210022

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2653A
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2006 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage pickup has just 75,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2006 Chevrolet Colorado