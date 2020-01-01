Menu
2006 Nissan Titan

SE

2006 Nissan Titan

SE

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,246KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471662
  • Stock #: 19-1359A
  • VIN: 1N6AA07B06N519695
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Compare at $14839 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13999!

New Arrival! This 2006 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 183246 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

