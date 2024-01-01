Menu
Details Description

5dr Wgn

2006 Volvo XC70

5dr Wgn

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
CALL
VIN YV4SZ592061219122

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1759A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 Volvo XC70 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Volvo XC70