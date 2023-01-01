Menu
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

179,452 KM

Details Description

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

179,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189608
  • Stock #: P0077A
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F677393826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,452 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This sedan has 179,452 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

