2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

168,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Used
  Listing ID: 10275339
  Stock #: P1561B
  VIN: 1GNDS13S172172932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgendy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 168,000 kms. It's burgendy in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

