2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10275339

10275339 Stock #: P1561B

P1561B VIN: 1GNDS13S172172932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgendy

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.