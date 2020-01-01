2007 Chrysler 300

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Fog Lamps Brake/Park Interlock Dual note horn Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Convenience Passenger Assist Handles Halogen Headlamps Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers analog clock Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Full-length centre floor console w/12V pwr outlet Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Heated pwr mirrors Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Trim Body-colour door handles Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated rear window antenna Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/armrest & cup holder

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL 160-amp alternator Front license plate bracket 2.87 Axle Ratio Full floor carpeting Pwr trunklid release Inside emergency trunk lid release Rear door child protection locks Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors 3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belts Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Child seat belt upper tether anchors Chrome headlamp bezels Front advanced multi-stage air bags Lower bodyside cladding HD engine cooling Electroluminescent instrumentation w/220 KPH speedometer 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine 730-amp maintenance-free battery w/pwr accessory delay Lighting-inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy Smokers group-inc: cigar lighter, front ash tray

