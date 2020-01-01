2007 Chrysler 300

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Full-length centre floor console w/12V pwr outlet
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel independent suspension
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Integrated rear window antenna
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/armrest & cup holder
Front license plate bracket
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Rear door child protection locks
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert
Cargo compartment dress-up
Child seat belt upper tether anchors
Front advanced multi-stage air bags
Electroluminescent instrumentation w/220 KPH speedometer
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
730-amp maintenance-free battery w/pwr accessory delay
Lighting-inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy
Smokers group-inc: cigar lighter, front ash tray
