2007 Chrysler 300

318,837 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

4DR SDN 300 LTD R

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

318,837KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6306699
  • Stock #: PA7257A
  • VIN: 2C3KA53G97H767576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 318,837 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2007 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This sedan has 318,837 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Fog Lamps
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual note horn
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Passenger Assist Handles
Halogen Headlamps
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Full-length centre floor console w/12V pwr outlet
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Heated pwr mirrors
4-wheel independent suspension
Body-colour door handles
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Integrated rear window antenna
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/armrest & cup holder
SPEED CONTROL
160-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
2.87 Axle Ratio
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Rear door child protection locks
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Child seat belt upper tether anchors
Chrome headlamp bezels
Front advanced multi-stage air bags
Lower bodyside cladding
HD engine cooling
Electroluminescent instrumentation w/220 KPH speedometer
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
730-amp maintenance-free battery w/pwr accessory delay
Lighting-inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy
Smokers group-inc: cigar lighter, front ash tray

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

