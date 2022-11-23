Menu
2007 Honda Civic

156,090 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Sedan DX-G

Sedan DX-G

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9350800
  • Stock #: P1485A
  • VIN: 2HGFA16327H027710

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1485A
  • Mileage 156,090 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 156,090 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Kanata Nissan

