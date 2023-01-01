Menu
2007 Hyundai Elantra

184,052 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

2007 Hyundai Elantra

2007 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2007 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

184,052KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10632804
  • Stock #: P1659
  • VIN: KMHDU45D97U021792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,052 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 184,052 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

