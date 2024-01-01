$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Sonata
GL W/XM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
172,522KM
VIN 5NPET46C87H279569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,522 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 172,522 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
