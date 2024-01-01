Menu
New Arrival! This 2007 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 172,522 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2007 Hyundai Sonata

172,522 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 5NPET46C87H279569

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,522 KM

New Arrival! This 2007 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 172,522 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2007 Hyundai Sonata