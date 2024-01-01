Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> New Arrival! This 2007 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This wagon has 88,324 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2007 Kia Rondo

88,324 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LX - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
88,324KM
VIN KNAFG525277107304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2007 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This wagon has 88,324 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
