$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Nissan Frontier

2007 Nissan Frontier

SE

2007 Nissan Frontier

SE

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

  • 218,230KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5046933
  • Stock #: 19-1650A
  • VIN: 1N6AD06W57C453556
Exterior Colour
NIGHT ARMOUR
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
New Arrival! This 2007 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 218,230 kms. It's night armour in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.


o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Toyota Venza AW...
 116,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Caliber SXT
 135,139 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 46,200 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

