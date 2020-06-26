Menu
  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5260037
  • Stock #: 20-6458B
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F677383079
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
This 2007 Pontiac G5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This coupe has 124,000 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

