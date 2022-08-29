Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix

298,525 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

4DR WGN MAN STD

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

298,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9150892
  • Stock #: P1443A
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E27C630854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,525 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 298,525 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 126HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

