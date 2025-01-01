Menu
This 2008 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This SUV has 270,094 kms. Its green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Price is plus HST and licence only.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2008 Lexus RX 450h

270,094 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 450h

12715845

2008 Lexus RX 450h

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,094KM
VIN JTJHW31U982053300

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3681
  • Mileage 270,094 KM

This 2008 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This SUV has 270,094 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2008 Lexus RX 450h