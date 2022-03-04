2008 Nissan Maxima

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 9 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8523605

8523605 Stock #: 22-0135A

22-0135A VIN: 1N4BA41E78C805663

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0135A

Mileage 148,903 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.