$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2008 Nissan Maxima
2008 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,903KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8523605
- Stock #: 22-0135A
- VIN: 1N4BA41E78C805663
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0135A
- Mileage 148,903 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 148,903 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $415.03 monthly with $0 down for 24 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2