2009 Honda Accord

238,630 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Sedan EX-L

Sedan EX-L

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

238,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9175336
  • Stock #: 23-0021A
  • VIN: 1HGCP268X9A804848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,630 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 238,630 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-XXXX

