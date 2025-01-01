Menu
New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 361,544 kms. Its alabaster silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 2HGFA16269H000536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2183A
  • Mileage 361,544 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 361,544 kms. It's alabaster silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
