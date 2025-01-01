$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
361,544KM
VIN 2HGFA16269H000536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2183A
- Mileage 361,544 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 361,544 kms. It's alabaster silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
