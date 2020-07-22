2009 Hyundai Accent

2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Black front grille w/chrome accents
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints
MacPherson strut front suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Ignition immobilizer system
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Remote fuel door & hatch releases
Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter
1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
Body-colour waistline mouldings
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Pwr window lock-out button
Front/rear door pocket storage compartments
Passenger occupancy sensor
Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Dual front air bags -inc: passenger on/off switch
(3) adjustable rear headrests
14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
P185/65R14 all-season tires
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input jack
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, lock-out, pwr reserve
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter
