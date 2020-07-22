Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

AUTO GL

2009 Hyundai Accent

AUTO GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 5610123
  Stock #: 20-5681A
  VIN: KMHCN35C69U143362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear floor mats
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
12-volt pwr outlet
Front/rear crumple zones
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
8-KPH bumpers
Black front grille w/chrome accents
Rear seat heater ducts
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints
Micro roof antenna
MacPherson strut front suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Ignition immobilizer system
(3) assist grips
Air filter
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Shift interlock system
Rear window washer/wiper
Remote fuel door & hatch releases
Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter
1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
Body-colour waistline mouldings
Driver seat armrest
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Pwr window lock-out button
55-amp-hr battery
Rear torsion beam axle
Front/rear door pocket storage compartments
Front seatback pocket
Passenger occupancy sensor
Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Dual front air bags -inc: passenger on/off switch
Body-colour pwr mirrors
(3) adjustable rear headrests
14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
P185/65R14 all-season tires
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input jack
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, lock-out, pwr reserve
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

