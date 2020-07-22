2009 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Compact Spare Tire 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front/rear floor mats Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering 12-volt pwr outlet Safety Front/rear crumple zones Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers Body-colour door handles 8-KPH bumpers Black front grille w/chrome accents Seating Rear seat heater ducts 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints Media / Nav / Comm Micro roof antenna Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars 90-amp alternator 3-spoke tilt steering wheel Ignition immobilizer system (3) assist grips Air filter Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Shift interlock system Rear window washer/wiper Remote fuel door & hatch releases Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter 1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine Body-colour waistline mouldings Driver seat armrest Front centre console w/(2) cupholders Pwr window lock-out button 55-amp-hr battery Rear torsion beam axle Front/rear door pocket storage compartments Front seatback pocket Passenger occupancy sensor Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners Dual front air bags -inc: passenger on/off switch Body-colour pwr mirrors (3) adjustable rear headrests 14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers P185/65R14 all-season tires Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input jack Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, lock-out, pwr reserve 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter

