New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 161,542 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,542 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,542KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG13D69H307775

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0575A
  • Mileage 161,542 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 161,542 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

