2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
161,542KM
VIN 5NMSG13D69H307775
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0575A
- Mileage 161,542 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 161,542 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
