Compare at $8475 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $7995! 

New Arrival! This 2009 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 216,055 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

216,055 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

12159606

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,055KM
VIN 1YVHP81H495M46826

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0463A
  • Mileage 216,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $8475 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $7995!

New Arrival! This 2009 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 216,055 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2009 Mazda MAZDA6