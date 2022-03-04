Menu
2009 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
3.5 S

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Used
  • Listing ID: 8489358
  • Stock #: 22-0123A
  • VIN: 1N4BL21E19C162212

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

