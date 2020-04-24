501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
+ taxes & licensing
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.
Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca
New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This sedan has 91,351 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2