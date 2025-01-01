$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Yaris
RS
2009 Toyota Yaris
RS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
310,558KM
VIN JTDKT923X95230009
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0063A
- Mileage 310,558 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 310,558 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2009 Toyota Yaris