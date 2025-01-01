Menu
New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 310,558 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2009 Toyota Yaris

310,558 KM

Details Description

2009 Toyota Yaris

RS

2009 Toyota Yaris

RS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
310,558KM
VIN JTDKT923X95230009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0063A
  • Mileage 310,558 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 310,558 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2009 Toyota Yaris