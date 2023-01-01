Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

111,375 KM

Details Description

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

4dr Sdn Mt

4dr Sdn Mt

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

111,375KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218723
  • Stock #: 23-0318A
  • VIN: 3VWTK29MX9M638529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BEIGH
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,375 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Volkswagen City Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 111,375 kms. It's beigh in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

