The MDX has a smartly detailed and highly functional cabin making it one of the roomiest three-row crossovers among its class. This 2010 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and its in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 251,118 kms. Its crystal black p in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2010 Acura MDX

251,118 KM

Tech pkg

$6,691

+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

12209217

2010 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

613-592-8883

$6,691

+ taxes & licensing

Used
251,118KM
VIN 2HNYD2H62AH004540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black P
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0154A
  • Mileage 251,118 KM

Vehicle Description

The MDX has a smartly detailed and highly functional cabin making it one of the roomiest three-row crossovers among its class. This 2010 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 251,118 kms. It's crystal black p in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$6,691

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2010 Acura MDX