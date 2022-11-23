Menu
2010 Chevrolet Aveo

140,054 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

LT

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9431886
  • Stock #: PA9520A
  • VIN: 3G1TC6DE0AL137157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,054 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar

This 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2010 Chevrolet Aveo appeals to drivers in an urban setting and it's so good on gas that you'll be making fewer stops at the pump. By utilizing 'tall car' design aesthetics, the Aveo is surprisingly roomy inside and features a comfortable ride relative to other small cars. This sedan has 140,054 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 108HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

