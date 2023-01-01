Menu
The Chevy Cobalt is a fun compact and a great value. This 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 120,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Cd Player, Mp3 Player. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

120,000 KM

$CALL

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS - SiriusXM - CD Player

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS - SiriusXM - CD Player

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

120,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1AB1F5XA7220125

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

SiriusXM, CD Player, MP3 Player!

The Chevy Cobalt is a fun compact and a great value. This 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 120,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Cd Player, Mp3 Player.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

CD Player
MP3 Player

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt