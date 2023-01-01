$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS - SiriusXM - CD Player
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS - SiriusXM - CD Player
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
120,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1AB1F5XA7220125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, CD Player, MP3 Player!
The Chevy Cobalt is a fun compact and a great value. This 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 120,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Cd Player, Mp3 Player.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt