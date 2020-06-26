Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5302046
  • Stock #: PA6459A
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F58A7136306
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

As an alternative to cars like the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, the Cobalt's value is hard to beat. The 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt blends attractive styling with respectable performance returning great fuel economy. The Cobalt adds standard amenities that make the vehicle a smoother, more comfortable and even more practical choice. The Cobalt offers something for everyone. This sedan has 105,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-XXXX

613-592-9221

