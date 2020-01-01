Menu
2010 Ford Escape

XLT - Siriusxm

2010 Ford Escape

XLT - Siriusxm

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,221KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502109
  • Stock #: 19-1640B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D70AKC92439
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2010 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 217221 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

