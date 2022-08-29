Menu
2010 Honda Civic

258,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - Sunroof

2010 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9070084
  • Stock #: 22-0256A
  • VIN: 2HGFG1A69AH003685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, A/C!

Long considered the standard by which all other compacts are measured, the Civic is able to lure buyers thanks to its impressive fuel economy, unrivaled reliability and repair history and class-leading resale values, says KBB.com of the 2010 Honda Civic Coupe. This 2010 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 258,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, A/c.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
A/C

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

