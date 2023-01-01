Menu
A all around great family wagon with a clean and comfortable interior, impressive handling capabilities and a very attractive price tag. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>A compact, five-passenger wagon, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is based off the popular sedan yet has greater cargo space. The Elantra Touring is offered in two trims, the SE and GLS which are both available with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. On the Elantra Touring wagon, a new lower-priced GLS model has been added alongside the SE; 15-inch steel wheels are newly standard and roof rails are now available. New colors include Carbon Gray Mist, Space Black and Polar White, replacing Carbon Gray, Black Pearl and Captiva White.This wagon has 231,239 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Description

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2010 Hyundai Elantra