$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Hyundai Elantra
Touring L
2010 Hyundai Elantra
Touring L
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
231,239KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHDB8AE1AU071976
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0117
- Mileage 231,239 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A all around great family wagon with a clean and comfortable interior, impressive handling capabilities and a very attractive price tag. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A compact, five-passenger wagon, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is based off the popular sedan yet has greater cargo space. The Elantra Touring is offered in two trims, the SE and GLS which are both available with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. On the Elantra Touring wagon, a new lower-priced GLS model has been added alongside the SE; 15-inch steel wheels are newly standard and roof rails are now available. New colors include Carbon Gray Mist, Space Black and Polar White, replacing Carbon Gray, Black Pearl and Captiva White.This wagon has 231,239 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
A compact, five-passenger wagon, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is based off the popular sedan yet has greater cargo space. The Elantra Touring is offered in two trims, the SE and GLS which are both available with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. On the Elantra Touring wagon, a new lower-priced GLS model has been added alongside the SE; 15-inch steel wheels are newly standard and roof rails are now available. New colors include Carbon Gray Mist, Space Black and Polar White, replacing Carbon Gray, Black Pearl and Captiva White.This wagon has 231,239 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 144,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring L 231,239 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation 125,038 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2010 Hyundai Elantra